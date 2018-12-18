Orion Twp. – ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 131-2 — AMENDMENT TO ORD. NO. 131 — WASTEWATER DISCHARGE

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 131-2

AMENDMENT TO ORD. NO. 131

WASTEWATER DISCHARGE

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, December 17, 2018, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 131, Wastewater Discharge, for the Charter Township of Orion, Michigan; to add a new Section 7 (“Industrial Pretreatment Program Regulations for Discharges to the Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility”) to enact Industrial Pretreatment Program Regulations applicable to discharges of wastewater and pollutants from the Township to the Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility, including discharge limits and prohibitions; user pollution controls; user permit requirements; sampling, monitoring and reporting requirements; and to provide for enforcement, penalties, and other sanctions and relief for violations, and to authorize the Oakland County Water Resource Commissioner to enforce the Industrial Pretreatment Program Regulations within the Township.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ORDAINS: SECTION 1 of Ordinance

The following section of Ordinance 131, Wastewater Discharge, is amended, as follows. Sections or subsections not referenced are not changed.

* * *

Section 7 – Industrial Pretreatment Program Regulations for Discharges to the Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility

A. Adoption of Regulations.

The Charter Township of Orion hereby adopts the “Industrial Pretreatment Program Regulations for Discharges to The Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility” as Appendix D of this Ordinance No. 131.

B. Delegation of Authority.

The Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner, or the “WRC,” is authorized to administer and enforce the provisions of Appendix D of this ordinance on behalf of the township. The township has executed and hereby ratifies the Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility Interjurisdictional Agreement, its delegation agreement with the WRC, which sets forth the terms and conditions of such delegated authority, consistent with these sections, and shall allow the WRC to perform the specific responsibilities of control authority pursuant to state and federal law.

Summary of appendix follows: APPENDIX D General Provisions Background; Scope and Applicability of Article (“Covered Discharges”); Designation of Agent and Representative; Amendments; Purposes; and Compliance Definitions Sewer Connections Compliance with Applicable Laws, Regulations, and Procedures Required Multiple Buildings; Separate Uses Within Buildings Proposed Connection by Nondomestic User to POTW; Notification Approval to connect to POTW Regulation of Discharges to the POTW Discharge Prohibitions Pretreatment Standards and Requirements Right of Revision POTW’S Right to Refuse or Condition Discharge Most Restrictive Standards and Requirements Apply Dilution Prohibited as Substitute for Treatment Discharge Prohibited Without Required Approvals, Permit, and Treatment Discharge Prohibited Except Through Approved Sewer Connection User Permits User Permit Required Determination of User Status Permit Application Deadlines Permit Application Requirements Permit Issuance, Denial, or Determination That Permit Not Required Permit Conditions Permit Modifications Permit Duration Permit Reissuance Continuation of Expired Permits Permit Suspension and Revocation Limitations on Permit Transfer Duty to Provide Information Permit Appeals Permits Not Stayed Permit Fees Reporting and Notice Requirements Reports by Nondomestic Users Regarding Categorical Pretreatment Standards and Requirements Reports Required for Nondomestic Users Not Subject to Categorical Pretreatment Standards Notice by User of Potential Problems Notice by User of Violation of Pretreatment Standards Notice by User of Changed Discharge or Change in User Status Notice by User Regarding Wastes That Are Otherwise Hazardous Notice by User Regarding Installation of New Pretreatment Facilities Notice of Intent Other Reports and Notices Required by This Section or by Other Applicable Laws and Regulations Requirements Applicable to All Required Reports, Notifications, and Applications Signature and Certification Requirements Sampling, Analysis and Monitoring Requirements Sampling and Analytical Techniques and Procedures Sampling Frequency Sample Types Sampling Methods, Equipment and Location Costs of Monitoring, Sampling and Analyses Self-Monitoring Sampling and Analyses Performed by POTW Split Samples and Sample Results Maintenance, Repair and Calibration of Equipment Required Sampling Structures and Devices Determination of Flow Accidental Discharges General Designation of Person in Charge of Discharge Operations Description of Chemicals Stored, Used or Manufactured by User; User Discharges; User Premises Segregation of Wastewaters Requiring Pretreatment Secondary Containment Requirements Submission of Pollution Incident Prevention Plan Posting of Accidental Discharge Information Notice of Accidental Discharge Slug Control Plan Upset and Additional Affirmative Defenses Upset Additional Affirmative Defenses Bypass Bypass Not Violating Applicable Pretreatment Standards or Requirements Bypass Prohibited Required Notices POTW Approved Bypass Confidential Information Confidential Information Records Retention Maintenance of Records Administration of the POTW Operation and Management of POTW Powers of Director User Pollution Controls Provision by Users of Necessary Pretreatment Facilities Proper Operation and Maintenance Removed Substances Duty to Halt or Reduce Activity Duty to Mitigate Duty to Pretreat Prior to Discharge to POTW Implementation of Best Management Practices or Best Management Practices Plan Fog Interceptors; Alternative Fog Pretreatment Technology; Sand Traps Dental Amalgam; Amalgam Separators Additional Pretreatment Measures Enforcement POTW Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Authority; Right of Entry Notice of Violation Orders and Supplemental Enforcement Tools Service of Notices of Violations, Orders and Notices of Assessments Publication of Users in Significant Noncompliance Municipal Civil Infractions Criminal Penalties; Imprisonment Continuing Violation Number of Violations Nuisance Reimbursement Review or Approval by Director or Local Unit Severance or Suspension of Sewer and/or Water Service Judicial Relief Cumulative Remedies Acceptance and Acknowledgement Administrative Review and Appeals Procedures Available Informal Review and Reconsideration by the CRWRRF Superintendent Appeal to Wastewater Board of Appeals Payment of Charges, Penalties, Fines, And Other Costs or Fees Finality of Action Appeals from Determination Of WBA Protection from Damage Protection from Damage MUNICIPAL LIABILITY Municipal Liability; Disruption of Service USE OF PUBLIC SEWERS CONDITIONAL Use of Public Sewers Conditional INDUSTRIAL PRETREATMENT PROGRAM FEES Purpose IPP Fees IPP Fee Amounts Surcharges Billing and Collection of IPP Fees SECTION 2 of Ordinance

The following sections shall be modified and renumbered, as follows:

Section 8 – Repealer Section 9- Severability Section 10 – Savings Section 11 – Effective Date Section 12 – Adoption SECTION 3 of Ordinance

Any prior ordinances or terms of ordinances in direct conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

SECTION 4 of Ordinance

If one or more sections, provisions, phrases or words of this ordinance are declared to be invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, such declaration shall not affect the validity of the remaining sections, provisions, phrases and words of this ordinance, which shall continue in full force and effect, and to this end, this ordinance is declared to be severable.

SECTION 5 of Ordinance

All proceedings pending and all rights and the liabilities existing, acquired or incurred at the time this ordinance takes effect are saved and may be consummated according to the law in force when they are commenced.

SECTION 6 of Ordinance

This Ordinance is hereby declared to have been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion at a meeting thereof duly called and held on the 17th day of December, 2018, and ordered to be given publication in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the Township of Orion.

Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 12.19.18