Orion Twp. – 2019 Budget Public Hearing – Sept. 17, 2018

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEEES

2019 BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the proposed millage rates in support of the 2019 budget on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.*

Copies of the proposed 2019 budget will be made available in the office of the Orion Township Clerk. In order to review the budget or provide comment, please contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above or at pshults@oriontownship.org .

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.

Publish: 9/5/2018