Orion Township welcomes summer with Summer Sizzle

ORION TOWNSHIP — Hundreds ventured to the Orion Center last Thursday night for the Summer Sizzle.

The free two-hour event included carnival games with candy prizes, fun on inflatables from Oakland County Parks, getting face paintings, and music from Guy Louis and his Chautauqua Express.

Many ventured to the Orion Township Public Library’s booth to make a button and learn about this year’s Summer Reading Program for kids, teens, adults and seniors.

The night also included free snowcones, popcorn, cotton candy and hot dogs.

The event was held through Orion Township Parks & Recreation. For upcoming events, please visit www.orionparks.com or their Facebook page.