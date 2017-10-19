Orion Township to conduct formal search for new fire chief

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Orion Township will contract with a professional outside agency to help search for the next Orion Township Fire Department fire chief, after the board of trustees voted unanimously on Monday to advertise for a permanent replacement.

Former Fire Chief Bob Smith retired from the position on Aug. 2.

Since that time, Fire Training Coordinator John Pender has been serving as interim fire chief.

The township wants an “open and transparent process” to select the “person who will likely lead the department for the next decade or so,” Supervisor Chris Barnett said.

Barnett told the board he had met with fire personnel on Monday to inform them about the process.

“No one’s job is in jeopardy,” Barnett said. “There’s a chance that we go through this process, spend the money and confirm what we thought (all along).”

“John’s done a phenomenal job and I’m glad you’re applying for the position,” Clerk Penny Shults told Pender during the meeting. “The mindset of the board has been to do a formal search.”

Shults made the motion to authorize McGrath Human Solutions to conduct the search. The search will cost the township up to $16,000, paid for from the Contractual Help budget.

“I’m glad it’s come to this point. I think it’s important as a board that we use an unbiased group to help with the decision,” Shults said.

While McGrath will conduct the search and make a recommendation to the board, the final decision still remains with the board, said Trustee John Steimel.

Board members said they decided to go with McGrath Human Solutions because the company has experience with public safety employee searches. The process could take up to three months.

During the search process, Barnett has asked Pender “to hold off on any major changes in the department until this gets sorted out.”

“We are passionate about our fire department,” said Trustee Mike Flood, Jr. “The best approach is to allow an outside source to do the search. I want to make sure this department moves forward.”

“The cultures not going to change around here. We’re a family,” Barnett said. “And it’s not going to change as long as I’m supervisor.”