Orion Township Public Library Summer Reading Finale

Summer Reading Finale — Kids banged on a drum during the Orion Township Public Library’s Summer Reading Finale celebration on Saturday. The finale include a multitude of drums, tambourines, shakers and other noise-makers to keep kids and their families drumming to the beat. More than 500 kids participated in this year’s summer reading program at the library, said librarian Ashley Lehman, head of youth services. Photo by Jim Newell

