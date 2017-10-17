Orion Township Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, October 16, 2017

Meeting called to order at 6:04 p.m.

Held closed executive session to discuss pending litigation and attorney opinion.

Invocation: Pastor Tony Bryson, Lake Orion Baptist Church. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Superior Excavating for their role in removing rocks adjacent to the Polly Ann Trail.

Supervisor Barnett delivered a proclamation in honor of National Friends of the Library Week.

Heard presentation from Marion Ginopolis, Lake Orion Schools Superintendent, who provided an update regarding Lake Orion Community Schools.

Heard presentation from Ian Locke of Orion Neighborhood Television regarding National Media Day.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $2,280,485.63; payrolls in the amount of $111,173.49; for a total disbursement of funds of $2,391,659.12.

Approved the agenda, as revised. Approved the consent agenda, as revised.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, October 2, 2017.

Authorized adopting Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours to be held annually on October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Adopted RCOC resolution authorizing the temporary street closure of a portion of Bald Mountain Road on October 31, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., in order to hold a subdivision Halloween party.

Received and filed information regarding the use of uncommitted funds for the Baldwin Road widening project.

Adopted the pension plan amendment resolution, increasing the township contribution from 11% to 13%, for all full time Technical Union employees, full time non-union employees, department heads, and elected officials, effective January 1, 2018.

Authorized hiring an additional OCSO Patrol Deputy.

Authorized hiring a technical assistant for the Oakland County Sheriff’s substation.

Authorized the participation and expenditure in the Weight Watchers workplace program, at a rate of $40 per participant, with the balance to be paid by participants.

Approved the request of Baldwin Holdings, LLC, to pay water and sewer debt over time for the Baldwin Square Townhomes.

Held second reading and approved/adopted PC-2017-23, Speedway LLC rezoning request.

Authorized posting and advertising the Fire Chief position, and authorized contracting with McGrath Human Resources Group to conduct a Fire Chief executive search, at a cost of $16,000.00.

Approved the METRO Act permit application from MCMetro/Verizon Access Transmission Services for right of way work and directed the Clerk to notice the MPSC.

Received and filed the Police & Fire Reports.

Received and filed the Orion Center Report.

Received and filed the Paint Creek Trail Ad Hoc Committee Report

Received and filed the Orion Safety Path Advisory Committee Construction Priority Report.

Meeting adjourned at 8:59 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion