Orion remembers, commemorates 9/11 during ceremony at Veterans Memorial

More than one hundred people gathered at the Orion Veterans Memorial Monday night to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died that day, including 343 firefighters, 37 Port Authority Police Officers and 15 EMTs (Emergency Medical Technicians).

First Responders from the Lake Orion Police Department, the Orion Township Fire Department, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Star EMS personnel were on hand to pay tribute, with a member from each serving as the Honor Guard.

The ceremony featured guest speakers and patriotic music, including Lake Orion High School students Tyler Tyson, Mark Snider and Kate Murphy performing the Star Spangled Banner.

Patriot Week co-founder Leah Warren was the keynote speaker, challenging people to never forget what happened.

“9/11 changed America. It was a watershed moment in the history of our nation,” said Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh, who offered closing remarks at the ceremony. “Our strength is forged in the American Spirit and is kept alive in the American Dream.”