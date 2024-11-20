Orion, Oxford businesses to participate in ‘Pink Friday’ Small Business Shopping Experience

LouLou’s Boutique in Orion Township and Twinkle Toes & Clothes in Oxford are participating in the nationwide “Pink Friday” Small Business Shopping experience on Nov. 22.

“We are excited to announce that LouLou’s Boutique and Twinkle Toes & Clothes will be participating in the 3rd annual nationwide, Pink Friday Small Business Shopping Experience, on Nov. 22, and have partnered together to provide customers the best experience,” said Loni Crowe, owner of LouLou’s Boutique.

Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing.

“Pink Friday was created to shine a spotlight on small businesses that are the backbone of our local communities, and encourage everyone to shop consciously during the holiday season,” says Ashley Alderson, Founder and CEO of The Boutique Hub. “There has never been a more important time than now to ‘Shop Small First.’ Small businesses make a big impact in America’s communities, and it’s important that we support them as much as possible.”

This event is both online and in store.

LouLou’s Boutique is at 3759 S. Baldwin Rd. in Orion Township. Online: shoploulousboutique.com.

Twinkle Toes & Clothes is at 3 S. Washington St. in Oxford. Online: twinkletoesandclothes.com.