Orion Oaks second graders visit Orion Veterans Memorial ahead of Memorial Day

LAKE ORION — Rain did not stop 75 second graders from three classes from Orion Oaks Elementary School from visiting the Orion Veterans Memorial on May 21.

Retired Lake Orion school teacher Kathy McMinn said the field trip fits the students’ second grade social studies theme of learning about community.

“We’re learning about the whole history (of Lake Orion,)” McMinn said. “We’ve already talked about 200 years ago, they came to Canandaigua, which was the name of Lake Orion.”

The memorial was the student’s first stop of the day before students visited the village of Lake Orion, some of its homes and Bellevue Island. – J.G.