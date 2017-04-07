Orion native honored as ‘Firefighter of the Year’ by peers, VFW

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Lt. Chris Hagan of the Orion Twp. Fire Dept. was selected as Firefighter of the Year in March.

Hagan, a 2006 Lake Orion High School graduate, joined the fire department in 2007. This May he will mark his tenth year with the department.

The Firefighter of the Year recognition is awarded through the veterans from the North Oakland VFW Post 334.

“Several years ago, they approached us about wanting to recognize a firefighter,” Hagan said. “It was selection from my peers. I was lucky enough to be selected this year.”

In early January, the VFW puts the call out for nominations and Orion firefighters can nominate any one of their colleagues in the department who they believe are strong candidates for the honor.

Nominees are then narrowed down to four or five candidates, and the firefighters cast another round of votes.

As part of the process, Hagan had to write a one-page resume of his background. From there, the VFW enters Hagan into the state-level competition.

Besides Hagan, three other Orion Twp. Fire Dept. firefighters have received the recognition.

“The very cool thing is, my brother had gotten it two years ago,” Hagan said. “So, it was very cool to have him get it, and then a couple of years later I was able to receive it as well.”

Kyle Hagan is a firefighter with the Orion Twp. Fire Dept., joining the department nearly seven years ago. He received the award in 2015.

Last year, Brian Reynolds received the Firefighter of the Year recognition. Assistant Chief John Pender previously received the award.

“I was really surprised. I was extremely honored to have that recognition, especially from my peers,” Hagan said.

“But I hate being singled-out because this job and this profession is such a team effort that to single one person out, saying ‘Hey, you are the attribute to this department’ it’s so…it’s spotlighting an individual when it’s really an entire group of people,” he said.

Hagan’s focus with the fire department is fire prevention and education, and he is also the department’s public information officer in addition to regular shifts at a fire station.

“I work hand-in-hand with so many great people,” Hagan said. “I know how much effort so many other people give. But it was extremely humbling that they recognize my efforts to try to better this fire department. That’s very rewarding.”

The department has gone up 800 runs annually since 2010, and is on track for more than 2,400 runs per year.