Orion Green-Up community clean-up project returns

By Georgia Thelen

Review Writer

The second annual Orion Green-Up event is taking place April 22.

The Green-Up event is the brainchild of Lake Orion High School junior Madeline Braley, who was one of the first student representatives on the Orion Township Environmental Resources Committee.

Individuals, groups and businesses alike can meet at Camp Agawam on Earth Day to be assigned to various environmental clean up projects around the township.

“This is an opportunity for the community and different organizations to get out and to give back and clean up Orion,” said Orion Township Parks Director Aaron Whatley.

Orion officials, including Whatley, see this as a fun way for community members to give back to the community.

“Orion really takes a great pride in green space and recreation so we thought what a great way to get everybody out one day,” said Whatley.

Whatley says there was a great response at last year’s event from not only businesses, but also groups of friends and family members.

“I’m thrilled that this has become an annual event, we chose Earth day this year to make our community cleaner and greener,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett. “It’s nice to see all the community members come together at the end of the day.”

This year’s event will have check-in at Camp Agawam, 1301 W. Clarkston Rd., from 8-9 a.m. for the assignment of area projects. There will be a cookout-style lunch for all volunteers at noon.

The Orion Green-Up will provide trash bags and volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, shovels, rakes or anything they feel may help in making their area greener.

Project ideas for around the community can be sent to GreenUpOrion@gmail.com. This year’s event can also be found on Facebook at Community Green-Up.