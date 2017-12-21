Orion first responders connect with kids during Shop with a Hero

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Orion Township Firefighter Derek Welch has participated in three Shop with a Hero events and said giving back to the community and seeing the kids get excited when they get to pick out gifts is what it’s all about.

“It’s for kids that might not have an opportunity for a good Christmas and it’s a great program to give back to those who need it,” Welch said.

“It’s a good thing to see first responders and these kids getting together and obviously building that connection – that real human connection – and seeing that we’re people, too,” he said.

Fifty-four deserving children, representing 36 families, went shopping for Christmas gifts with approximately 51 local police officers and firefighters Dec. 14 at the Oxford Meijer store as part of the annual Shop with a Hero event.

The kids bought items for themselves along with their parents, siblings and other family members.

“I think the kids enjoy being able to come in here and kind of have free reign. Maybe they understand that they wouldn’t have the opportunity to have many presents this year and it’s their time to come in and get stuff that they want or stuff that they want for their families.

“It’s a really cool event, and great to see the way the kids light up when they’re shopping,” Welch said.

Participating agencies included the Oxford Village Police Department, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (Oxford, Addison, Oakland, Orion and Brandon substations) and the fire departments from Oxford, Addison, Brandon and Orion.

Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance also participated.

Meijer sponsored two children from each agency, with the exception of the Orion Fire Dept., for a total of 20. Each kid received a $150 gift card with which to shop.

Every family participating in Shop with a Hero went home with a free meal courtesy of Meijer.

Community donations and local fund-raising efforts paid to provide shopping experiences for those children not sponsored by Meijer.

Downtown Oxford’s 24th Street Sports Tavern donated the meal that the kids and heroes enjoyed together prior to shopping.

– Oxford Leader Editor C.J. Carnacchio contributed to this article.