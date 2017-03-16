Orion Firefighters Dance was a huge success!

Thank you to everyone in our community who helped to make our annual dinner-dance a huge success, especially the following:
Platinum Sponsor: AKA Architects
Gold Sponsors: Powers Distributing and
Powers Leasing
Bronze Sponsors: OHM, Orion Keg & Wine,
Lake Orion Shell, and
Ace Hardware
Also thanks to our merchants who donated door prizes: Kruse & Muer, Old Detroit Bar & Grille, Broadway Grill, Diamond Dave’s Creative Jewelers, W.R. Mason Jewelers, Simply Marcella’s, Green Hippo Gifts, Lockhart’s BBQ, CJ’s Cafe & Sandbar, Bad Brad’s BBQ, A Bean To Go, Storts Roofing, Sagebrush Cantina, Orion Sports Bar, Carrie Lee’s, Autumn Moon Aesthetics, Lee’s Wine & Deli, Century 21 Affiliated- Misty Morris, Hard Rock Stoneworks- Lisa Storts, Miller Landscape- Chuck Harkins, Charlie & Mary Harkins.
Sincerely,
Orion Firefighters Association
