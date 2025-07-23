Orion Fire Fighters Association’s golf outing fundraiser returns Sept. 22

OAKLAND TWP. — The Orion Fire Fighters Association (OFFA) is hosting its sixth annual Roger Lesniak Jr. Golf Outing fundraiser beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Myth Public Golf Course, 850 Stoney Creek Rd.

Proceeds will benefit the association’s community activities and first responders.

Some examples of activities include school groups and youth little league teams, such as annually sponsoring a team for children with developmental disabilities. It also benefits the OFFA’s “Burn Out Fund” which provides gift cards to families after suffering a fire in their home. The gift card allows families to replace necessary personal items like toothbrushes, other hygiene items, or a set of clothing to get them through the next day.

The outing is one of the OFFA’s largest fundraisers of the year, and includes many ways to be involved — including attending as a foursome, donating to the event, or by becoming a sponsor.

Included in registration is 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner, access to raffles and a sleeve of golf balls.

To sign up for the outing visit https://forms.gle/uhUsaNbuvfdanTc4A.

The Orion Fire Fighters Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Anyone with questions can email the OFFA at orionfireassociaiton@gmail.com. — J.G.