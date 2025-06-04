The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on May 30 to celebrate the season opening of the Orion.Events summer concerts at Wildwood Amphitheater. The ribbon cutting was in conjunction with a ribbon cutting for the Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation (LOFF) 2025 fundraising efforts. Orion.Events is the concert promoter/organizer for the summer concerts at Wildwood and supports the LOFF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to organizing and funding fireworks for the Lake Orion community. Photo provided by OACC