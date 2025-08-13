Orion Community Foundation receives $40,000 from Wally Edgar Chevrolet

Orion Community Foundation Board Members, Wally Edgar Chevrolet employees and others met in front of Wally Edgar for a check presentation on Aug. 6. Photo by Joseph Goral

All funds will be given back to community

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Orion Community Foundation was presented a check for $40,000 on Aug. 6 from the Wally Edgar Chevrolet auto dealership.

The community foundation is a nonprofit which accepts, processes and manages donations and makes grants from donations to support programs and organizations that benefit and serve the public.

One hundred percent of the funds will be given to the community by way of the foundation’s four pillars – community improvements, community partnerships, community scholarships and community events.

“You hear about these foundations that say, you know, ‘90 cents on the dollar goes to our mission, or 78 cents,’” foundation board member and Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said. “When I get a call from solicitors, I usually ask that question … ‘how much goes to it?’ Well, here, it’s 100 percent.”

Justin Edgar, grandson of founder Wally Edgar, said the dealership wanted to do something special to celebrate its 40th anniversary and wanted to find a way for the community, customers and employees to participate.

In June, the dealership made it a “race to 400” vehicles sold fundraiser – donating $100 for every vehicle sold up to $40,000 – on behalf of the customer and the Wally Edgar sales associate.

Edgar said Wally Edgar Chevrolet did not want to give to just one organization or group.

“We wanted the donation to go here, locally in the community, but also get dispersed to many different folks, and go toward community advancement. We like the vision and mission of the Orion Community Foundation,” Edgar said. “Their mission is something that we like to improve the quality of life here in the Orion community. It stays local. It stays right here in our backyard. Our customers, our employees are benefiting from it.”

Foundation board member and Township Treasurer Matt Pfeiffer said scholarships are given to service-minded students at Lake Orion High School, and donations were recently given to the Orion Art Center for the Dragon on the Lake festival and to the Friends of Camp Agawam for improvements at the camp.

Foundation board member and Orion Township Clerk Julia Dalrymple said the foundation has a rolling application process.

The foundation holds funds, and awards dollars in grants annually. Grants are of different sizes and cover a wide variety of focus areas for large organizations and small country clubs to civic organization applicants and first-time applicants, according to the Orion Community Foundation’s website.

More information and applications can be found at orioncommunityfoundation.org.