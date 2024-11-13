Orion Community Foundation presents $5,000 to Love Inc.

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Orion Community Foundation presented a $5,000 check to Love Inc. of North Oakland on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The community foundation is a nonprofit which accepts, processes and manages donations and makes grants from donations to support programs and organizations that benefit and serve the public.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett, who is also a community foundation board member, said all of the funds given to the foundation go toward the focus areas it supports. Three focus areas are community improvements, community scholarships and community events.

Board member Ryan Skalnek, general manager at Skalnek Ford, said part of the donations go to community partnerships – another focus area.

While funds can come to the community foundation from anywhere, its seed money came from cannabis businesses, Barnett said. One key sponsor is Joyology, which Barnett said contributes $50,000 annually.

Love Inc., also a nonprofit, falls under the community partnerships focus area. It will use the funds to partially assist people in need with rent, utilities, food and more, but also for educational programming like budgeting classes, Love Inc. Executive Director Patricia Schapira said.

Schapira said Love Inc.’s goal with education is to transform peoples’ lives instead of giving “them a handout, because handouts don’t work.” An example Schapira gave was someone who looks for help with paying $2,000 for rent.

“Rather than pay all $2,000, we can say ‘well, you know, some of those proceeds will go towards that, but also how much money do you have of your own,’” Schapira said. “And … ‘are you working, can you get a job to help pay for that?’”

Schapira said funds from both sides are put into a pool to help people get out of the situation they are in.

Orion Community Foundation chose to present the check to Love Inc. because “they do what we can’t do,” Barnett said. Love Inc. will meet with people, understand their needs and provide immediate assistance.

Barnett also said the Love Inc. will “treat the cause” of issues requiring assistance by helping people find jobs and placing kids in schools.

Love Inc. can be contacted by calling 248-693-4357.