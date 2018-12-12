PUBLIC NOTICE

Orion Community Cable

Communications Commission Charter Township of Orion – Village of

Lake Orion Budget Public Hearing

The Orion Community Cable Communications Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Orion Neighborhood Television Studio, 1349 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion. The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments regarding the proposed 2019 budget for the Cable Commission. Interested residents are invited to attend this hearing.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for review by contacting the Commission Administrator at 248 393-0147, or dgriffiths@orionontv.org. Comments will also be accepted in writing at 1349 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360 before 7:00 pm, December 13.

The regular December Cable Commission meeting will begin immediately following the Budget Public Hearing.

Ralph Painter, Chair

Orion Community Cable Communications Commission

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should

feel free to contact the Commission Administrator

at least seventy two hours in advance of the

hearing if requesting accommodations.