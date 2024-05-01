Orion Chamber welcomes new owner of Pet Passages

Jake Blonquist, new owner of Pet Passages – Lake Orion, and Lauren Jones, pet care coordinator, cut the ribbon during a ceremony hosted by the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce on April 11 to welcome them to the community. Blonquist bought and took over operation of Pet Passages in February. Pet Passages is devoted to honoring a pet’s passing and helping families say goodbye to their cherished pets. Pet Passage offers funeral services, cremation services, memorialization and bereavement support. Online: lakeorion.mi.petpassages.com. Photo provided by OACC.