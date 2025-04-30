Orion Chamber to host Women of Inspiration luncheon

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LEONARD — Women today are often juggling a lot – family, their careers, staff, schedules.

During its Women of Inspiration luncheon on next Thursday, the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce aims to provide inspiration and camaraderie to area women who can gather strength by being together with other women who share the same experiences.

“We’re excited to continuously host the Women of Inspiration luncheon, in which remarkable trailblazers dedicated to leading the way through mentorship, community outreach leadership and philanthropy gather together to celebrate the achievements of all of our local women,” said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the chamber.

The annual Women of Inspiration luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 at the Addison Oaks Buhl Estate, 1480 W. Romeo Rd., in Leonard. The event includes a featured keynote speaker, lunch, raffle prizes and a book signing in a festive atmosphere. More than 100 women are expected to gather to network, support, mentor and enjoy each other’s company. Men are invited to attend.

“Everybody always has such a great time. It’s such an uplifting afternoon,” Donaldson said. “I think women find inspiration being around other similar-minded professionals. Whether they own their business, whether they’re support staff, just getting out and communing with one another.”

This is the sixth annual luncheon, formerly named the Women in Business luncheon, and guests will enjoy a delectable lunch, SWAG bags, raffle prizes, and a book signing are included in the festive afternoon, Donaldson said.

One of the chamber’s goals is to bring in inspiring guest speakers to share their message with attendees. This year the chamber is bringing in a national speaker.

“The Orion Area Chamber is thrilled to announce Valerie Garcia, bestselling author of the book, ‘We’re Gonna Need Cake: Celebrating Authentic Leadership in a Messy World’ as our keynote speaker at our Women of Inspiration luncheon,” Donaldson said.

Garcia, a highly sought-after speaker, coach, and consultant, is known for delivering motivation and inspiration with her signature straightforward style and sense of humor. She has more than 20 years of experience in the corporate world and nearly a decade as an entrepreneur.

Tickets are $70 for chamber members and $85 for non-chamber members. Registration is required and can be completed online at orionareachamber.com or by calling the chamber office at 248-693-6300.

“Your ticket not only grants you access to gain inspiration, valuable knowledge and a delicious lunch, but also opens doors to valuable networking opportunities and connections,” Donaldson said.

While the luncheon is geared toward women, Donaldson said there are men who attend each year and find their own inspiration in the gathering. “We do definitely encourage men to attend,” she said.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact the chamber office or email Joyce Donaldson at joyce@orionareachamber.com. Online: orionareachamber.com.