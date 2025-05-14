Orion Chamber hosts Women of Inspiration luncheon

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LEONARD — Women today are often juggling a lot – family, their careers, staff, schedules.

During its Women of Inspiration luncheon on May 8, the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce aimed to provide inspiration and camaraderie to area women who can gather strength by being together with other women sharing the same experiences in business and in life.

“We were honored and delighted to host our annual Women of Inspiration Luncheon with the brightest, energetic, and motivated women, and a few fortunate men, at the historical Buhl Estate on May 8,” said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the Orion Chamber. “It was a powerful afternoon to remember as our spirits joined, uplifting and supporting each other.”

More than 150 women – who Donaldson called “trailblazers dedicated to leading the way through mentorship, community outreach leadership and philanthropy” – attended the luncheon.

One of the chamber’s goals is to bring in inspiring guest speakers to share their message with attendees. Valerie Garcia, a leadership, authenticity coach and best-selling author of “We’re Gonna Need Cake: Celebrating Authentic Leadership in a Messy World” shared her message of persevering despite failure and the obstacles in your lives.

“Valerie Garcia’s message was a powerful reminder that life is messy – it’s not perfect, and it never will be. We all face failure, but what matters is how we work through it. Her spiral of failure, then fear, bravery, curiosity, anger and ultimate joy resonated with me. It’s about not getting stuck in one of those but slaying the dragon every day and moving forward to reclaim our joy,” said Alaina Campbell, a member of the Lake Orion DDA and owner of Cookies and Cream in Lake Orion.

This is the sixth annual luncheon, formerly named the Women in Business luncheon, and guests enjoyed a lunch, SWAG bags, raffle prizes, and a book signing are included in the festive afternoon, Donaldson said.

For more information on the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce, contact the chamber office 248-693-6300 or email Joyce Donaldson at joyce@orionareachamber.com. Online: orionareachamber.com.