Orion Chamber hosts annual picnic, proceeds benefit Let Them Play! inclusive ballfield

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

Beautiful sunny skies welcomed the annual Orion Area Chamber of Commerce picnic at Camp Agawam last Thursday.

The picnic was sponsored by Culvers of Lake Orion, serving up their famous butter burgers and frozen custard, while the music was blasting and dance moves were being shown off.

The warm weather was not quite enough to heat up the freezing water in the dunk tank, sponsored by Grant Fodor of Edward Jones Investments.

A $10 donation gave throwers 3 chances to dunk Chamber Executive Board President Matt Pfeiffer, Orion Twp. Supervisor Chris Barnett or Chamber Director Kim Urbanowski.

The proceeds from the tank support the Let Them Play! inclusive ballfield planned at Friendship Park, supported by The Daisy Project of Michigan.

The chamber hosts regular monthly meetings, Thirsty Thursdays and Coffee Connect networking events.

Residents and businesses can meet chamber members at their community events and learn more about chamber functions and membership.

On the web: www.orionareachamber.com.