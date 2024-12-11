Orion Center Library Branch to close permanently

Last day is Dec. 18

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Orion Center Library Branch in the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd., will be closing its doors permanently to patrons on Dec. 18, according to a news release from Marketing Librarian Paige Greer.

Programs that were previously held in the Orion Center Library Branch will move to the main branch of the Orion Township Public Library, 825 Joslyn Rd.

• The Book Bunch book club will began meeting at the main branch of the library in the James Ingram Room starting on Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. with the book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder by David Grann.

• Senior Social Hour will also take place at the main branch in the James Ingram Room, and will meet at noon on Jan. 10.

• One on one technology help appointments may be made at the main branch at orionlibrary.org/computers or by calling 248-693-6840.

All library materials checked out from the Orion Center branch can be returned to the main library branch.

Anyone with questions about programs and services can visit the Orion Township Public Library online at orionlibrary.org or by calling 248-693-3000.

The move is part of the transition plan for Orion Township government to sell the Orion Center to the Lake Orion Community Schools district.