Orion Art Center hosts another successful Dragon on the Lake festival

LOHS varsity soccer, OMG teams three-peat as Dragon Boat Race champions

LAKE ORION — The Dragon on the Lake festival is one of the signature events of the Lake Orion community, and the Dragon Boat Races are the signature event of festival.

For a third year in a row, the Lake Orion High School varsity soccer players already have a championship trophy before school even starts, repeating as champions in the fourth annual Dragon Boat high school races on Saturday.

The OMG (On a Mission for God) team also won their third consecutive Dragon trophy at the Dragon Boat Races on Sunday.

Dragon Boat races feature teams of 20 rowers and a drummer racing 300 meters on Lake Orion, paddling as fast as they can to the finish line near Green’s Park.

“Dragon boat racing is one of our very special events. Dragon on the Lake is our biggest fundraiser and allows us to host many special community events and art projects, like the one we’re having here today,” said Julie Sugg, treasurer of the Orion Art Center Board of Directors.

The nonprofit Orion Art Center hosted the 16th annual Dragon on the Lake festival last weekend, featuring activities that the community has come to know and love: the boat races, the art and craft fair in downtown Lake Orion, the kids’ art and play area, the chalk art challenge, the lighted boat parade and live musical performances.

Awards

The On a Mission from God (OMG) team won the Dragon Boat Races for the third year in a row with a time of 1:29.4 minutes. OMG also won best team costume for their Blues Brothers-inspired outfits.

The combined team of the Lake Orion/Oxford Downtown Development Authorities boat finished in second place at 1:31.64 minutes, and Dragon Down Breast Cancer was third place with a time of 1:33 minutes.

The Lake Orion varsity soccer team won their third straight Dragon Showdown high school races with a time of 1:23.8 minutes. The Lake Orion varsity football team was second 1:26.16 minutes, and the Lake Orion JV soccer team was third with a time of 1:39.6 minutes.

Jessie Greene of team Dragon Down Breast Cancer won the best drummer award.

The best team spirit award usually goes to the team that shows the most enthusiasm and sportsmanship during the Dragon Boat Races. This year, however, the organizers changed that tradition and gave the best spirit award to Nichole O’Connor of team Dragon Down Breast Cancer for exhibiting the best overall spirit and cheering on all of the competitors in the Dragon Boat Races, said master of ceremonies Rob Cavanagh.

The Lake Orion Lions Club boat, captained by Steve Tobias, won the best decorated boat in the Lighted Boat Parade on Friday for their Lion-themed boat. The boat parade is organized by the Lake Orion Lake Association and features boats decorated in various themes.