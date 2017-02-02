Orion Area Youth Assistance seeks nominations for Recognition Awards

The Orion Area Youth Assistance (OAYA) seeks nominees for their 24th Annual Youth Recognition Awards Ceremony.

The awards pay special tribute to outstanding youth in the community who have volunteered their time in the past year.

All nominations must be received by March 24.

The awards ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. May 10 in the Lake Orion High School Performing Arts Center.

Volunteer acts may include, but are not limited to, personal acts of heroism, hospital/nursing home service, ecology/beautification activities, Special Olympics, mentoring/tutoring, assisting senior citizens and drug/alcohol prevention.

Nominees are selected on the basis of voluntary services; paid services and high school community service requirements are not eligible.

For 2017 Youth Recognition Nominating Forms, contact the Orion Area Youth Assistance office at 248-693-6878, or request by e-mailing oaya@lok12.org.

Forms can also be downloaded from the Orion Area Youth Assistance website: www.lakeorionyouthassistance.com. – J.N.