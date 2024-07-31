Orion Area Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting welcoming Texas Roadhouse

By on

Texas Roadhouse ribbon cutting — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to officially welcome Texas Roadhouse restaurant to the Orion community. Texas Roadhouse, 4999 Grand Avenue, opened on Dec. 4, 2023 after years of careful planning. Texas Roadhouse provides a 10% discount to all veterans. For an online menu and hours of operation, visit texasroadhouse.com. Photo courtesy of OACC.

