The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Right Hook Printing on May 1. Owners Sindy and Dave Klonke cut the ribbon during the ceremony. Dave and Sindy and their crew offer printing services, promotional products, apparel and vehicle wraps to help make businesses stand out through strategic branding and precision printing. Right Hook is at 209 N. Park Boulevard. Online: righthookbrand.com. Photo by Roger Greene