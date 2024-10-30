Orion Area Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Amazing Petals Florist

Amazing Petals – The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 24 for Amazing Petals Florist and Gifts in downtown Lake Orion. The new owner of Amazing Petals, Kyle Hughes, cuts the ribbon with members of the chamber, Orion Township and Village of Lake Orion governments and family and friends there for support. Amazing Petals offers premium floral arrangements with award winning designs and outstanding customer service. Amazing Petals Florist & Gifts is at 125 S. Broadway Street in downtown Lake Orion. Photo by Roger Greene.