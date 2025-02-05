Orion Area Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting ceremony for The ‘O’ Cigar Bar

Lucas Zaraga cuts the ribbon during the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony for The ‘O’ Cigar Bar of Lake Orion on Jan. 30, celebrating the establishment’s official grand opening. ‘Congratulations Lucas & Dia Zaraga – your dream has come true!’ the chamber posted after the grand opening. The ‘O’ Cigar Bar, 34 S. Broadway St., opened its doors in August 2024 for a soft opening. For more information, visit www.ocigarbar.com or call 248-690-7040. Photo by Roger Greene