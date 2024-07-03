Orion Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates Pushna Wellness’s new location

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce and local officials celebrated Pushna Wellness’s new location at 1721 Clarkston Rd., with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pushna Wellness is also celebrating its five year anniversary of being in the Orion community. Owner Jess Dues (center) cut the ribbon while surrounded by her children and staff .

The new location is in a serene space next to the Polly Ann Trail, just east of Joslyn Road. Pushna Wellness has been open since February, but recently put the finishing touches on the facility. Orion Township Trustee Matt Pfeiffer presented Dues with a certificate from Orion Township.

Photo by Cassandra Preseren.