ONTV wins 2025 Hometown Media Arts award

LAKE ORION – Last month, Orion Neighborhood Television received a 2025 Hometown Media Award from the Alliance for Community Media Foundation.

The awards program was established to honor and promote community media, community radio, and local cable programs that are distributed on Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) access cable television channels. Proceeds go to the ACM Foundation which is exclusively used for facilitating, preserving and promoting education in community media.

ONTV was the winner of the Original Film/Drama in the student category for its Wildwood Film Festival submission of “It Just Takes One.” The movie was produced by local filmmakers Andrew Carpenter, Parker Gannon, Ben Redmon and Freddy Velazquez.

“Me and a couple of my close friends came together to create this short film as an entry for the Wildwood Film Festival,” said Andrew Carpenter. “Four years ago, we felt the impact in our community during the Oxford High School tragedy and we wanted to try and flip this horrible situation into something that can give people hope and bring people together. We are so happy our film was named as the Best Original Film/Drama in the student category for the Hometown Media Awards.”

Each year, nearly one thousand entries are submitted. These entries, or programs, are submitted and evaluated on several factors resulting in over 100 award winners. A panel of over 150 judges from the industry evaluate the entries.

Awards are presented to the most creative programs that address community needs, develop diverse community involvement, challenge conventional commercial television formats, and move viewers to experience television in a different way.

“The Hometown Media Awards celebrate both the excellence of work and the diversity of media that appears on community channels being produced around the country. The ACM Foundation is proud of their achievement and of how they represent their communities in their work,” said Mike Wassenaar, President & CEO, Alliance for Community Media. – M.K.