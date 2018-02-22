ONTV thanks the community for supporting the 5 or $5 Food Drive, FISH

Orion Neighborhood Television would like to give all who donated to ONTV’s 5 or $5 Food Drive a big thank you!

The Lake Orion community really showed up when called upon to help the Oxford/Orion FISH food pantry.

Though we came up just a bit short of our goal of 6,000 pounds, the donations will go a long way to help FISH stock their shelves until their next food drive in the spring.

Battling the horrible weather conditions, our 17 community collection partners and individual donors really came through for FISH.

A special thank you goes out to Michelle Larnard, owner of Broadway Dance Company. The kids of her dance company are not only talented, but community minded as well.

They alone collected almost 1,000 pounds of donations. Thank you!

The ONTV volunteers, board members and interns all deserve a pat on the back as well.

All of this effort will help feed families from Orion, Oxford, Addison and Oakland townships.

The Lake Orion businesses made this year’s raffle drawing the biggest yet. It really is amazing to see the community come together time and again for people in need.

With this edition of the ONTV Food Drive in the books, we remind everyone that our collections will last FISH less than two months.

Please take time to make donations to FISH throughout the year. The family you are helping might just be your neighbor.

Thanks again Lake Orion! What a community we live in!

Ian Locke

Executive Director

Orion Neighborhood Television