ONTV hosts annual 5 or 5 Food Drive, televised live

Orion Neighborhood Television will be holding its 7th Annual Food Drive on Feb. 4.

The food drive, which benefits the Oxford/Orion FISH food pantry, will be held from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the ONTV Studio located inside of the Orion Center, 1349 Joslyn Rd.

This year’s food drive will be televised live on all three of ONTV’s local channels and will be filmed in a variety show format.

There will be live music, family entertainment and local volunteers hosting the live studio segments.

“February is the time of year when the shelves are the emptiest at the FISH pantry,” said Ian Locke, Executive Director at Orion Neighborhood Television, “and we thought ONTV, being the community’s television station, could help out this great organization.

“The Orion community was amazing last year donating more close to 5,000 pounds of food and toiletry items. We are looking to make this year’s food drive the biggest yet.”

ONTV is also offering up several different door prizes from local businesses.

Anyone is welcome to bring 5 pantry items or donate $5 until Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. to be entered to win one of the prizes. Cash donation will be accepted, as well as PayPal donations through the ONTV website.

“We would like to thank all the sponsors who donated raffle prizes. This is the biggest turnout from merchants in our seven years. Word of mouth got out and we just want to thank all of those sponsors that donated to FISH,” said Locke.

Pantry donations can be dropped off at other Lake Orion locations including Broadway Dance Studio, Hollywood Market, Orion Township Hall, Orion Township Public Library and the Lake Orion Village Office through Feb. 6.

The food drive can be viewed by Orion area residents on Comcast Channels 10, 20 or 22, or AT&T’s Uverse Channel 99. Viewers outside the Orion area can watch the event live online at www.orionONTV.org.

More information on Oxford/Orion FISH can be found at oxfordorionfish.org. For more information on the event and collections, contact ONTV at 248-693-3377. — By Georgia Thelen