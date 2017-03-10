Off to the races! Lions Club hosts annual races, fundraiser March 18, still time to get a lion

The 2017 Lake Orion Lion’s Club Lion Races are being held March 18 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 1400 Orion Rd.

“We race wooden lions that are decorated by the organizations that purchase them. There are six at a time… The first one to the end wins,” said Lions Club member Jim Pettinato.

Six decorated lions “race” at a time down the racetracks, while oversized fuzzy dice are thown to determine how far the lions will move.

With 10 total races for the wooden lions to compete in, everything is left up to chance and the roll of the dice.

Attendees can participate in raffles and door prize drawings, but the largest appeal for many is the fact that the audience is allowed to bet on which lion they think will win the races.

The first year of the races was in 2015 and there was a turnout of more than 230 people, raising more than $5,000 for Lions Club community charities.

There are currently 29 wooden lions registered to race from local organizations and businesses, leaving one spot open.

The night includes a dinner at 6 p.m., with the races beginning at 7 p.m.

Pettinato says the money raised from this year’s races is going to fund the Lion’s Club scholarship for a Lake Orion senior.

Individuals or businesses interested in purchasing tickets or filling the last competition spot can contact Jim Pettinato at 248-568-3461.

For more information on the Lake Orion Lions Club, visit lakeorionlions.org. — G.T.