NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals December 11

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

A. AB-2017-35: Speedway LLC/Road Commission of Oakland County, 1030 & 1100 S. Lapeer Rd., 09-14-201-004 & a Portion of 09-14-201-003

The petitioner is requesting five (5) variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Article 14:

1. From Section 14.04, an 18-ft. variance from the required 30 ft. front yard setback to construct a convenience store 12 ft. from the property line (North).

2. From Section 14.04, a 20-ft. variance from the required 30 ft. rear yard setback to allow a convenience store to be built 10 ft. from the rear property line (West).

3. From Section 14.04, a 1.5 ft. variance from the required 20 ft. side yard setback to allow the construction of a dumpster/shed to be built 18.5 ft. from the side property line.

4. From Section 14.03.D.3., a 15-ft. variance from the required 20 ft setback to construct a paved parking/maneuvering lane 5 ft. from the property line (South).

5. From Section 14.03.D.3., a 10-ft. variance from the required 20 ft setback to construct a paved parking/maneuvering lane 10 ft. from the property line (North).

AB-2017-35 B:

The petitioner is requesting five (5) variances from Sign Ordinance No. 153, Section 7, Non-Residential Wall & Ground Sign, GB:

1. A variance allowing three (3) additional wall signs above the allowed one (1) per establishment.

2. A 603.63 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 67.07 sq. ft. to construct a 670.7 sq. ft. wall sign on the canopy (East).

3. A 183.6 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 20.4 sq. ft. to construct a 204-sq. ft. wall sign on the canopy (North).

4. A 183.6 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 20.4 sq. ft. to construct a 204-sq. ft. wall sign on the canopy(South).

5. A 20-ft. variance from the required 30 feet road right of way setback to construct a ground sign 10 ft. from the road right of way.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion