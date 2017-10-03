NOTICE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-260

PC-2017-14, ORION COMMONS COMMERCIAL MAJOR

PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT AMENDMENT

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, October 2, 2017, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2017-14, Orion Commons Commercial Major PUD Amendment, a request to amend the Planned Unit Development of the subject site, a vacant parcel south of Scripps Road, North of Gunnison Street on the west side of Lapeer Road for the purpose of revising the approved plan to construct two commercial buildings, one with a drive-thru, in the commercial/office area, Sidwell number 09-23-100-004; David Walters, applicant.

Copies of the Ordinance and revised PUD agreement are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

