I use the North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA) to get to and from work most days.

This has helped me increase hours because it is not based on my mom’s availability. Plus, they are never late (sorry, mom).

More hours means that I get a bigger paycheck. My bigger paycheck means more taxes for our community.

NOTA helps me to be more independent.

I want to work just like others in the community.

Please help NOTA continue to do the important work they do.

Alex Kimmel

Lake Orion