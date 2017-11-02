Norberg, Louis K.; 95, formerly of Lake Orion

Louis K. Norberg; of Austin Texas and formerly of Pontiac, Lake Orion & Clifford, passed away at age 95. Louis was born 10/20/1922 and passed away 10/20/2017.

Louis is the husband of the late Yvonne (nee Smith), father of Louis (Pat) Norberg Jr, Diane (the late Jerry) Farstvedt and Robert A (Juan) Norberg; grandfather of Stephen (Meletia), Chris (Mike), Jake, & Carl/Andy (Lisa) Norberg, John (Kim) Farstvedt, Julie (Greg) Brandt, Michelle (Marty) Voelker, & Lisa Riharb; great-grandfather of Amanda, Jessica, Kiersten, Madison, Brian, Ashley, Jack, Christian, Jackson, Elizabeth, Ava & Emma; brother of Robert (Barbara) & brother-in-law of Betty & Jean Norberg. He was preceded in death by parents Carl S & Dorothy (Kay) Norberg & brothers Melvin (Mary Jane), Carl/Bill, & Ralph.

Louis was a WWII Army Veteran, Pontiac Motors Retiree, clever innovator & kind gentleman.

Memorial Service will be held Sunday Nov. 12, 3 p.m. at Gingellville Community Church, 3920 S Baldwin, Lake Orion. A Cemetery Service with Military Honors will take place Monday Nov. 13, 10 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to ORION VETERANS MEMORIAL, INC, 312 S. Broadway, Lake Orion, MI 48362.