Support Orion Twp. Deputy Nicholas Rule and his family as he battles brain tumor

ORION TWP. — The men and women of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office work around the clock to support the community and keep residents safe.

But now one of their own needs support and the sheriff’s office is asking the community to support Deputy Nicholas Rule and his family.

Rule, assigned to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office – Orion Substation, had a brain tumor removed in October 2020. In Rule’s most recent checkup, it was determined his tumor has grown and he will need further surgery and treatment.

Rule will be off work for an extended period, as will his wife, Taleah, who will be caring for him and their two young children, 3-year-old Blakely and Holden, 8-months-old.

The sheriff’s office is asking the community to support the Rule family by purchasing a “Rule #2419 – No One Fights Alone” bracelet for $5.

Generous Donations can also be made using Venmo, PayPal or in person at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office – Orion Substation, 2323 Joslyn Rd.

For further information contact the sheriff’s office at 248-393-0090. – J.N.