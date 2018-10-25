No on the LOCS bond

Hopefully, this small thought and observation will not be lost in the noise and smoke surrounding the proposed $160 million LOCS bonding issue. Is it possible the basic reason for the huge amount of the proposed bonding issue is the simple math question, “How much can we borrow without increasing the current millage rate?”

Is there something wrong with downsizing when enrollments are declining? Think about it!

Jeff Sutherland

40+ year resident of the LOCS District, CPA & former auditor for the LOCS District, & 1st time “NO” voter for a LOCS millage request