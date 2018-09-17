Niemi, Connor J.; 22, of Lake Orion

Niemi, Connor Jackson; age 22, of Lake Orion passed away September 15, 2018. Connor is the beloved son of Jack and Linda Niemi; dear brother of Lauren Niemi; grandson of Donald and the late Alice Niemi and the late Maxine Zube; nephew of Susan (Michael) Fedronich (Godparents), James (Kathy) Niemi, and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved dog Rusty.

Connor was a 2014 graduate of Lake Orion High School and a current student at Oakland Community College.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 – 1 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until time of service. Suggested memorials to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com .