Newell named managing editor of View Newspaper Group north Oakland County newspapers

LAKE ORION — View Newspaper Group is proud to announce Jim Newell has been named managing editor of the View Newspaper Group north Oakland County newspapers.

In his new role, Newell is responsible for the day-to-day coverage in Lake Orion and Oxford and coordinates coverage across the Lake Orion Review, Oxford Leader, Clarkston News and The Citizen in Ortonville.

“Jim’s dedication to quality community journalism has been evidenced by his nearly two decades of work as a reporter, photographer and editor for readers of primary local newspapers in the region,” said View Newspaper Group Publisher Wes Smith.

Newell graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in journalism, and began working as a journalist and photographer for View Newspaper Group in Genesee County in 2005, helping establish the Grand Blanc View and Burton View, both startup newspapers at the time.

After just more than a year as a staff writer and photographer, he was promoted to managing editor of the View Newspaper Group’s Genesee County newspapers and was instrumental in continuing enhancing coverage in the Grand Blanc area and creating a presence in the Burton area.

Most recently Newell served as editor of the Lake Orion Review, a position he’s held since 2016.

“I live in Lake Orion and work throughout the north Oakland County community,” said Newell. “This is home. I want to make sure everyone who lives and works in the area knows that all of the talented reporters and editors who work for the View Newspaper Group are committed to reporting on all of the important things happening here. They live and work here, too.”

Newell’s journalism work focuses on covering local government, school boards, public safety, the business community, charitable organizations, sports, a wide array of features and writing columns. He has covered nearly every aspect of community journalism during his career.

He firmly believes journalists should seek to encapsulate the community and enlighten readers, so that they may make the most informed decisions for their community and what is best for themselves and their families. And, of course, he appreciates the lighter side of the job too.

“One of the oddest things I can say about my career in journalism is that I shot police officers. Everyone is always shocked when I tell them this story. It was a training situation, and I was designated as one of the ‘bad guys.’ Basically, I was target practice for police officers training to infiltrate a house with an armed suspect inside. It was a fun, enlightening and trust-building experience for both me and the officers,” said Newell. “We were in full protective gear, and we were only firing paint balls, but it still hurt.”

Newell looks forward to being a part of the continued growth and success at View Newspaper Group and is excited about his new role, which will allow him to meet community members from the entire area.

“A journalist’s greatest assets are truth and trust. We report the facts – no matter which way they lead – and focus on all aspects of the community that our readers need to know about,” Newell said. “The one overriding principle to which I have always adhered is that the focus of local journalism should be about the people.”

Smith added, “Because Jim views his efforts as that — working for readers — he is especially attuned to finding and reporting the stories that matter most in the communities he and his team cover. We are pleased that Jim has stepped into this leadership role for View Newspaper Group and our North Oakland papers.”

Outside of work, Newell enjoys reading, hiking, swimming, watching old movies, volunteering in a variety of community/service events, scenic road trips and staring, mesmerized, into a roaring bonfire. He especially loves spending time with his nieces and nephews.

If you have information to share or a story to tell, contact Newell at 248-628-4801, or email jnewell@mihomepaper.com.

View Newspaper Group is a locally-owned community newspaper group covering 11 Michigan counties. The company publishes 14 newspapers with print editions reaching more than 250,000 households each week plus an additional 400,000 monthly online readers.

Online: www.lakeorionreview.com.