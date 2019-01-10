New Year’s Resolution Run

The 19th annual New Year’s 5K Resolution Run had more than 280 participants, a record turnout for the race/walk.

Hanson’s Running Shop, which has been in downtown Lake Orion since 2006, took over the race this year. Previously, the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority had administered the race.

“That’s all we do is running, so it makes a lot of sense for us to partner with the DDA and takeover and help them promote the race, the timing management. A lot of our customers run the event, so it’s a good way to get involved in the downtown more,” said Hanson’s manager Mike Morgan.

Hanson’s – owned by Keith and Kevin Hanson – brought in its Hanson’s-Brooks team to run in the race. The team is currently training for Olympic time trials, Morgan said, and events like the Resolution Run are good practice.

Ryan Mahalsky, who runs for Team Hanson, won the race with a time of 14:55 minutes. Olivia Pratt of the Hanson’s team was the top female finisher with a time of 16:54.5 minutes.

Complete race results are available at www.eastsideracingcompany.com.

“This is one of those keystone events in the Lake Orion area for runners,” Morgan said. “It’s a really nice event.”

Partial proceeds from the event will support Lake Orion school’s cross-country programs.

For more race photos please see the Jan. 9 issue of The Lake Orion Review.