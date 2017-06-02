New Creamery opens at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion

20 Front Street is known for its intimate music venue featuring a wide array of musical talent and the Tea Room, a hotspot for tea and Kombucha lovers.

Just in time for summer, the business has now opened the 20 Creamery, an ice cream walk-up window at the base of the business next to the public parking lot on Anderson Street.

Co-owner Jay Richardson said the number of customers the creamery had on its first day was better than he had anticipated.

“The first two hours we were open we had about 25 people stop by,” Richardson said. “The first customers were high school kids who didn’t even know we were here. They were riding their bikes bye, turned around and bought a bunch of ice cream.”

With its proximity to Children’s Park and Broadway Street, Richardson and co-owner Allan Goetz hope people enjoying a summer stroll through the village stop by for a summer indulgence.

The creamery offers eight hand-dipped flavors in cups or cones of Rays Ice Cream, the Royal Oak-based ice cream company. It also has Mini-Melts of Michigan, shakes, floats, malts and coolers and wafer, sugar and waffle cones.

“The specialty (today) is turning out to be shakes and floats,” Richardson said, adding the creamery offers 10 different flavors in shakes and floats.

Richardson said the creamery will be open from now until the end of September or beginning of October.

20 Creamery hours are 1-10 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday but is closed on Mondays. – By Jim Newell