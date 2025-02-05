Nancy Walkowiak

On Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, Nancy Ann Walkowiak, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at age 76.

Nancy was born on Aug. 14, 1948 to Julian and Eleanor (Ofiara) Gruszczynski. In 1993, Nancy married Mike Walkowiak and they lived happily together in Lake Orion, Michigan for 32 years.

Nancy took pride in her home and loved the wildlife, especially her birds. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her daughter and granddaughter. She was known for her sense of humor and her memorable laugh.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Laura. She is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Kelly (Jay), granddaughter Lauren, and many step grandchildren.

Nancy left a positive impact on everyone that she met. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.

