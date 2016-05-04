Nancy Ilo Ortwein, 82

Nancy Ilo Ortwein, age 82, of Imlay City and formerly of Lake Orion, died Monday, May 2, 2016 at Lake Orion Nursing And Rehabilitation Center of Lake Orion, MI.

Nancy Ilo Bromley was born September 16, 1933 in Lake Orion, MI. She was the daughter of Everett Henry and Thelma (Stanaback) Bromley. She grew up in Lake Orion,MI. Nancy was a graduate of Lake Orion High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Western Oregon State University and her Masters Degree of Education from Oakland University in MI. She lived in Seaside, Oregon from 1965 until 1988. Nancy has lived in the Imlay City, Michigan area since 1988.

She married Charles Edward Ortwein on April 25, 1953 at Lake Orion, MI.

Nancy worked for National Twist and Drill in Rochester, MI. She was an elementary school teacher for Seaside Hgts. Elementary in Seaside, OR.and retired from the Detroit Public Schools at the age of 72.

She is survived by four sons: Steven Ortwein, Andrew (Ilka) Ortwein, Scott (Connie) Ortwein, and Matthew (Rosina) Ortwein; grandchildren: Nicholas Tyson Ortwein, Kacie Lee Ortwein, Shasta Lynn Ortwein, Nikita Amber Ortwein, Emily Ortwein, Angelico Hafner, Brandon Hafner, Cory Hafner, Antonio Villegas, Sasha Ortwein, Anika Ortwein; and several Great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her half-sister Gloria.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Charles Edward Ortwein, daughter Susan Valerie Ortwein-Iler, sister Wanda Hubble, and her parents Everett and Thelma Bromley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 4, 2016 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 200 N. Cedar St., Imlay City, MI. Rev. Alan Casillas will officiate. Burial will follow at Imlay Township Cemetery.

Family received visitation on Tuesday, May 3 from 3 – 5 & 6 – 8 p.m. at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI and Wednesday, May 4 from 10 – 11 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 200 N. Cedar St., Imlay City, MI.

Funeral arrangements made my Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City.