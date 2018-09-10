Morgan, Jesse A.; 24, formerly of Lake Orion

Jesse Andrew Morgan; of Pontiac and formerly of Lake Orion, died September 7, 2018. He was 24-years-old. Jesse was born on December 28, 1993 in Pontiac, the dear son of Allison Page and Darrell Morgan. In addition to his parents, Jesse is also survived by his brothers & sisters Jeffry Morgan, Marissa Morgan, Rubylin Page, Jaxon Morgan, and Brayden Morgan; a niece Lailah; grandmother Barbara Glascock; grandfather Ben Garcia; and several aunts and uncles.

He graduated from Lake Orion High School in 2012, where he enjoyed playing on the football team and was a member of the team that won the state championship. Jesse had attended Central Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Oakland Community College. He was a faithful member of Heritage Baptist Church and was a worker on the “Daniel” bus.

The Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 14, 2018 at Heritage Baptist Church, 2024 Pontiac Road, Auburn Hills. Pastor John Fields will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the Heritage Baptist Church on Thursday, September 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. as well as Friday, from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Perry Mt. Park Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of Pixley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.