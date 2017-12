Mary Moore was born August 23, 1947 and she passed away November 21, 2017.

Mary is survived by her brother Bill Gates of Tennessee and her son Daniel Moore of Waterford.

Mary lived in Lake Orion for 30 years. She died after a two year battle against kidney disease.

A Memorial Service was held in her honor December 9, 2017 at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church on Flint St. The service was attended by her son and her loving friends.