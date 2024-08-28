Moonstone Real Estate joins the Orion community — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Aug. 22 to welcome Moonstone Real Estate to the Orion community. Owners Violeta and Kol Gjolaj cut the ribbon, along with their children. Moonstone Real Estate offers services for home buyers and sellers in southeast Michigan and surrounding communities. Learn more about Moonstone Real Estate at moonstonebuyandsell.com and facebook.com/MoonstoneRealEstateMichigan. Photo by Jim Misener.