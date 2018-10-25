Mindy Denninger, Elissa Slotkin have my vote

Last month I had the honor of meeting two candidates at the same event – Mindy Denninger, running for state representative in the 46th District, and Elissa Slotkin, running for U.S. representative in Michigan’s 8th District.

Because this was a small gathering at a friend’s home, we were able to talk personally with the candidates and ask questions, exchange stories and express our views on matters important to our families.

Both candidates impressed me as common-sense problem-solvers who would collaborate with their colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help improve the quality of life for all citizens.

With her experience as an engineer in the automotive industry, Mindy Denninger knows how to analyze a situation, gather facts, propose and implement solutions and continually look for ways to improve on the end result.

The terrorist attacks of 9/11 propelled Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan native who had just begun graduate school in New York City, to a life of national service. She joined the Central Intelligence Agency as a Middle East analyst, served three tours in Iraq embedded with the troops, and worked in national security for both the Bush and Obama administrations.

Both candidates understand the struggles of Michigan’s working families and are passionate about working hard to represent us on the state and federal levels with respect and civility as our elected public servants, not as “politicians.”

Mindy Denninger and Elissa Slotkin have my wholehearted support.

Amy Marcaccio Keyzer

Orion Twp.